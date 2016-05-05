VnExpress International
Video

Time-lapse video shows raging Canada wildfire

By Reuters   May 5, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Time-lapse video shows a wildfire raging out of control in the remote western Canadian city of Fort McMurray, Alberta forcing the biggest evacuation in the area's history.
Tags: wildfire Canada Fort McMurray
