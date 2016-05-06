Dozens killed in air strikes on Syria refugee camp

By Reuters May 6, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed when air strikes hit a camp for internally displaced persons in Syria's Idlib province near the Turkish border on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



The number of dead at the camp near the town of Sarmada was expected to rise because of the number of seriously injured people, the Observatory said.



Footage posted on social media showed tents in the refugee camp in flames and fire crews attempting to extinguish the flames.



The White House on Thursday condemned the strike.



"There is no justifiable excuse for carrying out an air strike against innocent civilians who have already once fled their homes to escape violence," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest at the daily press briefing.