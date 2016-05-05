VnExpress International
Hundreds of homes destroyed by out-of-control California wildfire

The blaze, dubbed the Thomas Fire, broke out on Monday evening in the foothills above Ventura. 

'Hell on Earth': California fire toll rises to 38

'These fires have been extremely destructive, with 5,700 structures estimated to have been destroyed.'

Time-lapse video shows raging Canada wildfire

Time-lapse video shows a wildfire raging out of control in the remote western Canadian city of Fort McMurray, Alberta forcing the biggest evacuation in the area's history.
May 05, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
 
