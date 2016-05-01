VnExpress International
IS claims murder of Bangladesh Hindu tailor

By Reuters/Yiming Woo    May 1, 2016 | 08:58 pm GMT+7
A Hindu tailor in majority-Muslim Bangladesh has been hacked to death, in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
/>Bangladesh police investigate the killing of 50-year-old Nikhil Chandra Joardar.

They say three people on motorbikes arrived at the Hindu tailor's shop, dragged him out and hacked him to death.

Islamic State claims responsibility and says he committed blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad.

At the shop, relatives give their account of what happened to the police.

Security experts doubt the links between Islamic State, based in the Middle East, and militants operating on the ground in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

They say claims of support, however, create the impression they are collaborating.
