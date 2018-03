Caught on video: Saigon bag-snatchers

By VnExpress June 28, 2016 | 12:48 am GMT+7

The Ministry of Public Security has given its approval to revive a neighborhood watch group named SBC in HCM City and Hanoi with bag-snatching and robberies becoming an increasing problem in the cities. HCM City is also calling for local residents' help in the fight against crime. In the meantime, here are some tips for you to stay safe.