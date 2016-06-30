VnExpress International
Video

Cameron: "I'm sad" - but country must move forward

By Reuters   June 30, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
British Prime Minister David Cameron says he is sorry about the result of his country's referendum after it voted to leave the European Union.
Tags: Brexit David Cameron
 
