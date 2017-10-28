The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Brexit
Scotland, Wales defy London with bills to keep powers after Brexit
Scotland and Wales say that the British Brexit withdrawal bill makes a mockery of two decades of power-sharing agreements.
Inspired by Macron, new anti-Brexit party launches in Britain
Renew party hopes to capitalize on uncertainty over Brexit to pressure politicians into stopping the process.
Britain's May wins backing for EU security pact, timing unclear
Britain's interior minister last year told the EU it could "take our information with us" if it left the bloc without a deal on security.
February 18, 2018 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Brexiteers back second EU referendum to stop 'soft' departure from bloc
Many in the fervently anti-EU camp fear an eventual "soft" withdrawal that would keep key ties and foil any clampdown on immigration.
January 12, 2018 | 07:52 am GMT+7
EU opens next Brexit phase but warns 'difficult' talks ahead
British officials are hoping for a deal by March on a two-year transition out of the bloc, during which their relationship would largely stay the same.
December 16, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
Pound's fall boosts London's appeal to tourists: study
Visitors to the U.K. can now get more for their money.
December 05, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Half of Britons support a second vote on Brexit, poll finds
The online poll interviewed 1,003 adults in Britain between 30 November and 1 December.
December 04, 2017 | 11:50 am GMT+7
Brexit without EU trade deal 'not end of world': WTO chief
Although Britain would be better off with an agreement, the impact of falling back on WTO rules would be 'manageable.'
November 27, 2017 | 09:06 am GMT+7
Brexit never? Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
'Actually, the country still has a free choice about whether to proceed.'
November 10, 2017 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Bank of England sees up to 75,000 finance job losses after Brexit: BBC
BoE thought the figure could vary depending on the terms on which Britain left the EU.
October 31, 2017 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Brexit keeps UK debt outlook 'negative': Fitch, S&P
British officials offered about $23.64 billion while the European side favors something close to $116 billion.
October 28, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
'Our economy is not broken,' says UK finance minister, defending capitalism
'Our economy is not broken: it is fundamentally strong.'
October 02, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Hoi An named world's top 5 budget-friendly destination
With that, Vietnam's ancient port city has beaten the likes of Phuket, Bali and Penang to top Southeast Asia's most affordable places.
September 30, 2017 | 01:20 pm GMT+7
Britain to promise 20 billion euros in Brexit bill: FT
EU senior officials said that the preliminary evaluation is between 60 to 100 billion euros.
September 20, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
In Europre, inflation targets still proving elusive
Inflation broke through target earlier this year, largely because sterling's plunge in value since Britons voted to leave the EU in June 2016.
September 11, 2017 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
