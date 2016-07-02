The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Surviving 2025 motorbike ban Hanoi style
By
Nhung Nguyen
July 2, 2016 | 08:47 pm GMT+7
Hanoi’s authorities have introduced a radical proposal to gradually reduce the number of private vehicles and ban motorcycles by 2025 as an attempt to solve congestion and reduce air pollution. But people don’t seem to take it well.
Tags:
Motorcycle
Hanoi
traffic jam
Surviving 2025 motorbike ban Hanoi style
