Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Canadian city

By Reuters/Vanessa Johnston   May 10, 2016 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to visit Fort McMurray, the western Canadian city that has been ravaged by wildfires, to witness the devastation first-hand.
