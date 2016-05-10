VnExpress International
Video captures gas explosion in India slum

By Reuters - Nhung Nguyen   May 10, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Around 50 shanties were gutted on Monday (May 9) in a slum fire in India's western Pune city, leaving at least four injured and hundreds homeless.
