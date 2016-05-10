The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Stranded migrants get tour of Acropolis
By
Reuters/Vanessa Johnston
May 10, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
A group of migrants, mainly teenagers and children, stuck in Greece are given a tour of the Acropolis in Athens as part of Europe Day celebrations.
Tags:
migrant
Greece
