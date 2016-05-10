VnExpress International
New, cheap and convenient bus route links Hanoi transport hubs

By By Nhung Nguyen - Tran Huan - Huy Manh   May 10, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Hanoi has recently launched a new bus route connecting its railway station and Noi Bai International Airport.
