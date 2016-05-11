The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Environmentalist marries tree
By
Reuters
May 11, 2016 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Peruvian actor and environmental activist Ricardo Torres gets married to a tree as part of an ecological awareness campaign.
Environment
