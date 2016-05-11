VnExpress International
Sanders beats Clinton in West Virginia primary

By Reuters - Nhung Nguyen   May 11, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders celebrates win over Hillary Clinton in West Virginia primary but recognizes their shared goal.
