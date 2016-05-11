Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam before Son Doong journey: "This is something I'll carry with me my whole life"

A group of seven ambassadors, consuls-general to Vietnam and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State today took off on an excursion into Son Doong, the world’s largest natural cave. The delegates from the U.S., Australia, the UK, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic and Argentina have all gone through physical training programs and a series of medical tests in preparation for the adventure. Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Camilla Mellander shared her excitement before the trip.