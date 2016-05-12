VnExpress International
At least 50 dead in Baghdad car bomb

By Reuters/Julie Noce   May 12, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7
A car bomb claimed by Islamic State kills at least 50 people and wounds more than 60 in Baghdad.
