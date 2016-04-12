VnExpress International
Whales shrank before populations crashed: study

For blue, fin and sei whales, body size started to shrink a couple of decades before the sudden drop off in numbers caught.

City noise linked to hearing loss - study

People in the loudest cities were ten years "older" in terms of hearing loss.

HFC greenhouse gases: a factfile

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases are set to be phased out under a historic international deal that experts say could do a huge amount to curb global warming.
October 16, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7

Environmentalist marries tree

Peruvian actor and environmental activist Ricardo Torres gets married to a tree as part of an ecological awareness campaign.
May 11, 2016 | 08:38 am GMT+7

Bio-toilets flush away water shortages in mountainous Ha Giang province

Six bio-toilets have been installed at Ho Quang Phin Ethnic Elementary School in Dong Van district, where there is a serious shortage of water.
April 13, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
 
