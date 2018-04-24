First Vietnamese honored with world’s top environment prize

Nguy Thi Khanh (3rd, L) poses for a photo with six others recipients of the Goldman Environmental Prize. Photo by GreenID

A Vietnamese woman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution in curbing coal pollution in Vietnam by the U.S.-based Goldman Environmental Foundation.

Nguy Thi Khanh, director of Green Innovation and Development Center (GreenID), has become the first Vietnamese to receive the Goldman prize, the world's largest award honoring grassroots environmental activists.

The recognition appreciated her efforts to do scientific researches that prompted governmental agencies to be involved in long-term sustainable energy projects that help reduce the dependence on Vietnam’s coal sources.

Her efforts have contributed to reducing 115 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in Vietnam every year.

“Vietnam’s energy future is at crossroads. Every decision and every dollar invested today will be felt in Vietnam and in earth’s climate for decades to come,” said Khanh, as cited by the foundation's website.

After graduation from the university, she started working for a non-governmental organization in preserving water resources and developing community before establishing GreenID in 2011 to promote the development of sustainable energy in Vietnam.

Khanh, 41, is also one of the founders of Vietnam Sustainable Energy Alliance, a network of 11 domestic and international non-governmental organizations working for the environmental field.

Also in the list of prize winners released on Monday by the American foundation, Khanh was accompanied by six others exemplary environmentalists from Colombia, France, the Philippines, the U.S. and South Africa.

The Goldman Environmental Foundation was founded in 1989 to honor and inspire grassroots environmental activists around the world. The Goldman prize is awarded each year to environmental heroes from six geographic regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, Islands & Island Nations, North America, and South & Central America.