London's new mayor sends message to Trump

By Reuters/Vanessa Johnston   May 11, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Newly-elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan dismisses U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's offer to make him an exception to his proposed ban on Muslims.
Tags: Donald Trump Islam London Sadiq Khan
