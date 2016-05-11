VnExpress International
Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks though it provided no evidence for the claim.

Malaysian housewife handed jail term for insulting Islam

The 46-year-old housewife was also fined 15,000 ringgit ($3,700) at a magistrate's court in the city of Ipoh.

London's new mayor sends message to Trump

Newly-elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan dismisses U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's offer to make him an exception to his proposed ban on Muslims.
