Inside Saigon’s sacred 80-year-old Mosque

By Quynh Tran    June 6, 2018 | 08:11 am GMT+7

Jamia Al-Musulman was built in 1935 as a place of worship for Muslims in Saigon.

Built on a 2,000-square-meter (2,400-square-yard) plot on Dong Du Street in District 1, the Jamia Al-Musulman is the most prominent mosque in Saigon.

It was built by the Indian community that used to reside in Vietnam and carries several South Asian features in its architecture.

A plaque at the main entrance announces the year the mosque was built. Above the plaque is perched the symbol of Islam: a crescent and a golden star on top.

The crescent represents the Islamic calendar, while the star symbolizes the act of following God (Allah)’s will.

The devout Muslim clean their feet before entering the praying hall.

There are always people praying in the sanctum.

The sanctum is simply designed, with white ceramic tiles on the wall, green carpet on the floor and a colorful touch at the entrances.

Only men are allowed to pray in the sanctum. Women pray in the hallway.

The dark green clock on the wall with Arabic letters indicate the day’s prayer schedule.

A painting of Mecca, the spiritual capital of Islam, in the mosque.

Baracat Lisa, a devout Muslim, prays at the mosque every day, “to thank God and read the Koran.”

“Jamia Al-Musulman is a part of my childhood. It has become the main place of prayer for the Muslim community in Saigon as well as many foreigners,” Adam Sah, an 80-year-old believer said.

