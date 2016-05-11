VnExpress International
Protests in Brazil amid impeachment turmoil

By Reuters/Vanessa Johnston   May 11, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Pro-government protesters take to the streets of major Brazilian cities, burning tires and snarling traffic, as the impeachment process against President Dilma Rousseff gets back on track.
Tags: Brazil Brazil political crisis Dilma Rousseff
