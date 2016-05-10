VnExpress International
Tag Brazil political crisis
Protests in Brazil amid impeachment turmoil

Pro-government protesters take to the streets of major Brazilian cities, burning tires and snarling traffic, as the impeachment process against ...

Brazil political crisis deepens

Brazil's Senate says it will press ahead with impeachment proceedings against the president despite annulment by ...
 
