Tag
Greece
Fitch upgrade Greece debt, sees steady improvment
Fitch boosted the debt rating to B- from CCC, with a positive outlook.
Magnitude 6.7 quake off Turkish and Greek coasts kills two -USGS
'We have two dead and some people injured so far.'
Greek parliament approves more austerity to unlock bailout funds, debt relief
Thousands have rallied outside parliament, hurling petrol bombs and firecrackers at police, to protest against austerity.
May 19, 2017 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
100 migrants rescued after being stranded off Greece
The boats ran aground, 100 were rescued; two Syrian girls, one of them a baby, drowned off the coast.
August 20, 2016 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Greece's bailout funds released; EU's Juncker hails Greek efforts
Greece got more than 7 billion euros in bailout funds on Tuesday after a review of the country's progress in implementing economic reforms, the head of the euro zone's bailout ...
June 21, 2016 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Countries must do more to help Greece with migrant crisis: U.N. chief
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon called on Saturday for countries to do more to help cope with Europe's migrant crisis, saying Greece could not manage on its own.
June 18, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Greek coastguard rescues migrants in sinking off Crete
More than 200 migrants were rescued in the south Aegean Sea off the island of Crete after their boat sank, Greece's coastguard said on Friday.
June 03, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
EgyptAir black box search zone narrowed after signal detected
The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir jet has been narrowed to 2 km (1.24 miles) from 5 km after a vessel picked up a signal from one of the black boxes, an Egyptian source on ...
June 02, 2016 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Greece gives timeline of missing Egyptair aircraft
Greece's civil aviation department issued a timeline on Thursday of the missing EgyptAir plane's journey over Greece before it disappeared in Egyptian airspace.
May 19, 2016 | 06:26 pm GMT+7
Greece deploys ship, aircraft to search for EgyptAir plane
Greece is deploying military aircraft and a frigate to an area in the southern Mediterranean where an EgyptAir aircraft vanished from radar screens early on Thursday, its defence ...
May 19, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Stranded migrants get tour of Acropolis
A group of migrants, mainly teenagers and children, stuck in Greece are given a tour of the Acropolis in Athens as part of Europe Day celebrations.
May 10, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Amid protests, Greece passes painful fiscal reforms
Amid protests and clashes, Greek lawmakers approve unpopular tax and pension reforms, a move the left-led government hopes will help unlock fresh bailout funds.
May 09, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
EU fate at stake on muddy Greek border as migrants trapped
IDOMENI, Greece - In muddy fields straddling the border with Macedonia, a transit camp hosting up to 12,000 homeless migrants in filthy conditions is the most dramatic sign of a ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
