VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

First Vietnamese runner finishes 246 km ultramarathon race

By Xuan Diu   September 29, 2019 | 10:39 pm GMT+7
First Vietnamese runner finishes 246 km ultramarathon race
Tran Duy Quang (in blue shirt) holds up the Vietnamese flag after finishing the Spartathlon ultramarathon race in Sparta, Greece, September 28, 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Tran Duy Quang became the first ever Vietnamese runner to complete the annual ultramarathon race, Spartathlon, in Greece Saturday. He finished in 40th position.

Quang, the only Vietnamese among the 376 participants in the Spartathlon, covered 246.8 kilometers to reach the city-state of Sparta in 31 hours, 10 minutes and 37 seconds after starting from Athens. He was one of 196 athletes to finish the race.

"When I crossed the finish line, I felt like I was coming back to life. I am proud that Vietnam will be known by the international community through this Spartathlon race," Quang told VnExpress.

Quang started running in 2014, starting with a few rounds around the local park every day as a way to relieve stress from work. The 30-year-old athlete gradually fell in love with running and became one of Vietnam’s best runners, finishing first in the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2017.

Spartathlon is one of the toughest ultramarathon races in the world, requiring runners to run non-stop for two days throughout Greece, starting from Athens to Sparta.

The race’s champion this year was Hungarian athlete Tamas Bodis, finishing the race at 26 hours, 29 minutes and 24 seconds. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Greek marathon Spartathlon Athens Sparta sport running Greece
 
Read more
Cycling legend keen to ride 'above the clouds' again after Vietnam Gran Fondo

Cycling legend keen to ride 'above the clouds' again after Vietnam Gran Fondo

Two Vietnamese runners qualify for Boston Marathon

Two Vietnamese runners qualify for Boston Marathon

Formula One stars all geared up for Vietnam Grand Prix 2020

Formula One stars all geared up for Vietnam Grand Prix 2020

Vietnam Mountain Marathon features 4,000 athletes

Vietnam Mountain Marathon features 4,000 athletes

1,000 cyclists to compete in Vietnam's only recognized international race

1,000 cyclists to compete in Vietnam's only recognized international race

Vietnam basketball league has new national champ

Vietnam basketball league has new national champ

India's Sourabh Verma wins Vietnam badminton tournament

India's Sourabh Verma wins Vietnam badminton tournament

 
go to top