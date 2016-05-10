VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

NYC subways test impact of biological attack

By Reuters/Vanessa Johnston    May 10, 2016 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Scientists working for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security release a harmless gas in multiple New York City subway stations to measure the impact of a chemical or biological terrorist attack.
Tags: NYC Subway terrorism
 
View more

Assange meets feline friend at Ecuador embassy

Video captures gas explosion in India slum

Chinese police hit the beat to patrol the streets of ... Rome, in Italy

Tom Hanks back as Robert Langdon in "Inferno"

 
go to top