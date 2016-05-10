Tom Hanks back as Robert Langdon in "Inferno"

Tom Hanks returns as symbologist Robert Langdon in "Inferno."



Sony Pictures has released the first full trailer for "Inferno," the latest in the series of films based on author Dan Brown's best-selling novels about symbologist, Robert Langdon. Tom Hanks returns as Langdon, a role he first took up in 2006's "The Da Vinci Code." The trailer shows Langdon teaming up with a doctor, played by Felicity Jones, as they race across Europe in an effort to foil a deadly plot that could put all of humanity at risk. "Inferno" is slated to open in October.