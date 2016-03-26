Traffic police risk their lives in crazy car footage

VnExpress International
By Nhật Quang   March 26, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
A series of traffic violations have recently sent police tumbling over the bonnets of cars as they try to perform their duties. This is both selfish and dangerous, putting public servants and road users at risk.
