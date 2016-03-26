VnExpress International
Vietnamese police general turns down people’s right to ask cops for ID

Lawyers say it is a direct violation of the Constitution.

Traffic police risk their lives in crazy car footage

A series of traffic violations have recently sent police tumbling over the bonnets of cars as they try to perform ...
 
