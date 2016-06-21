The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese tech university to accept controversial Bitcoins for tuition fees
Experts say the decision is risky for both the school and its students as Vietnam has yet to legalize the crypto-currency.
Five Vietnamese universities named in Asia’s top 400
Two of them have climbed the rankings compared with last year.
Vietnam’s first university ranking throws up some surprises
Some of the country’s so-called top schools found themselves way down the list.
September 07, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Kerry says confident new U.S. administration will stick to same principles on regional security
The outgoing Secretary of State believes all disputes should be solved peacefully in accordance with international law.
January 13, 2017 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
University graduates face higher brain tumor risk
People with at least three years of higher education are at greater risk for cancerous brain tumors than those with no more than nine years of schooling, perplexed researchers ...
June 21, 2016 | 12:57 pm GMT+7
