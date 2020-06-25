Two Vietnamese schools feature in global U50 ranking

A group of students at the Vietnam National University in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the university.

The ranking was released Wednesday by British education firm Quacquarelli Symonds.

The Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Vietnam National University, Hanoi are included in the 101-150 place range in the "QS Top 50 Under 50 2021" ranking.

While the university in Hanoi made its debut on the listing this year, the one in HCMC was the sole Vietnamese candidate in the previous listing for 2020. It was also placed in the 101-150 range then.

The QS Top 50 Under 50 ranking was first published in 2012. Initially listing only 50 best universities, it tripled its range starting 2015 to include the "Next 100 Under 50."

The list ranks universities based on six criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

In the latest list, the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore ranks first, followed by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea.

The two Vietnamese universities were ranked in the 801-1,000 place range in the QS World University Ranking 2021, also compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, which lists the top 1,000 universities in the world.