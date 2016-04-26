VnExpress International
Three killed as series of crashes hit Hanoi highway

Four crashes on Sunday afternoon led to traffic chaos and fatal consequences.

Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday

Police say that alcohol was once again to blame for many of the incidents.

Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

The casualties were 50 percent above average as the big holiday involves a lot of drinking and travel.
February 17, 2018 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

Saigon proposes fines for people wearing fake helmets

The public say they are victims, and it's the manufacturers that should be targeted.
August 16, 2016 | 11:17 am GMT+7

Blocked sidewalks lead to 100 road deaths in Saigon each year

Citizens are forced onto the roads with sidewalks taken up by cafes, motorbikes and whatever else will fit on them.
August 04, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Over six thousand traffic accidents recorded in first quarter

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said poor awareness and lack of road safety knowledge is a problem that Vietnam needs to address urgently in order to reduce the traffic ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
 
