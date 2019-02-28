Vietnam to install traffic cameras nationwide by 2022

Vietnam wants to install traffic cameras nationwide by 2022. Photo by Shutterstock/ANImages

The resolution, on traffic safety and preventing traffic jams, seeks to reduce the rate of accident-related deaths by 5-10 percent and eliminate traffic jams on important roads in major cities, including Hanoi and HCMC.

There were 8,279 deaths last year, it said.

To achieve the goals, the government wants the Ministry of Public Security to devise plans to install traffic cameras, starting with Hanoi and HCMC by 2020.

The cameras are expected to be installed nationwide by 2022.

Other measures include creating national databases on traffic accidents and traffic violations, improving traffic infrastructure and increasing patrolling to detect traffic violations, improving traffic laws and educating the public on traffic laws and etiquette.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam, with more than 18,720 accidents occurring last year, which also injured nearly 14,800 others, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.