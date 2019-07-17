Two drivers die in central Vietnam bus-truck collision

A sleeper bus (L) and a truck are badly damaged after a head-on crash in Vietnam's central province of Binh Thuan, July 17, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Chinh.

The accident happened in the early hours as the sleeper bus with a dozens of passengers was on its way from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Yen Province in the central region.

About halfway to its destination, in Binh Thuan's Ham Thuan Nam District, the bus crashed into the truck going in the opposite direction, and both drivers were killed on the spot. More than 10 passengers were wounded and hospitalized.

The crash caused a traffic jam stretching more than 10 kilometers on National Highway 1A and police had to spend all morning managing the aftermath of the accident.

In the first five months of this year, Vietnam recorded almost 6,700 road accidents that killed 3,080 people, down 9.5 percent in number of cases and 10 percent in number of deaths, year on year.