VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two drivers die in central Vietnam bus-truck collision

By Tu Chinh   July 17, 2019 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Two drivers die in central Vietnam bus-truck collision
A sleeper bus (L) and a truck are badly damaged after a head-on crash in Vietnam's central province of Binh Thuan, July 17, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Tu Chinh.

A bus collided with a cargo truck head-on in Binh Thuan Province on Wednesday, killing two drivers and injuring several others.

The accident happened in the early hours as the sleeper bus with a dozens of passengers was on its way from Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Yen Province in the central region.

About halfway to its destination, in Binh Thuan's Ham Thuan Nam District, the bus crashed into the truck going in the opposite direction, and both drivers were killed on the spot. More than 10 passengers were wounded and hospitalized.

The crash caused a traffic jam stretching more than 10 kilometers on National Highway 1A and police had to spend all morning managing the aftermath of the accident.

In the first five months of this year, Vietnam recorded almost 6,700 road accidents that killed 3,080 people, down 9.5 percent in number of cases and 10 percent in number of deaths, year on year.

Related News:

Traffic in Vietnam

Train crashes into taxi in central Vietnam, killing two

Train crashes into taxi in central Vietnam, killing two

Traffic policeman involved in fatal driving accident in southern Vietnam

Traffic policeman involved in fatal driving accident in southern Vietnam

Vietnam to scrutinize foreign-registered vehicles following deadly accident

Vietnam to scrutinize foreign-registered vehicles following deadly accident

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam road accident Vietnam sleeper bus road crashes traffic safety
 
Read more
Police bust $113 million online gambling ring in Nha Trang

Police bust $113 million online gambling ring in Nha Trang

Woman finds family 24 years after being trafficked to China

Woman finds family 24 years after being trafficked to China

Minister wants HCMC to get smarter at ICT

Minister wants HCMC to get smarter at ICT

142 illegal games removed from Apple, Google app stores in Vietnam

142 illegal games removed from Apple, Google app stores in Vietnam

Vietnam says will defend sovereignty in its waters with determination

Vietnam says will defend sovereignty in its waters with determination

Former deputy transport minister loses party position

Former deputy transport minister loses party position

How Vietnam deals with 70,000 tons of daily waste

How Vietnam deals with 70,000 tons of daily waste

 
go to top