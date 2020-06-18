VnExpress International
Three killed as container truck flips over car in northern Vietnam

By Minh Cuong   June 18, 2020 | 09:58 am GMT+7
A container flipped onto a limousine in Quang Ninh Province in northern Vietnam, June 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress.

Three people died in Quang Ninh Province Wednesday after a container truck flipped over and fell on their car, crushing it.

The truck was traveling on National Highway 18A in Quang Minh Commune, Hai Ha District, at around 10:30 p.m when the accident happened. The car was coming in the opposite direction, and its occupants died instantly.

The truck driver escaped unhurt.

Authorities had to use three cranes to lift the container off the car. The highway was only cleared to traffic after six hours.

A car carrying three people was crushed by a container truck in Quang Ninh Province in northern Vietnam, June 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/B.M.

The three deceased are the 40-year-old male driver, a 44-year-old man who is the director of a local company, and a 23-year-old woman who was his assistant.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, Ho Duc Quang, chairman of the Hai Ha District People's Committee, said.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam. In the year to mid-June there were 6,780 traffic accidents, killing 3,235 people.

