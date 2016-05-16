VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Tasco
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Controversial BOT chief wins independent campaign for seat on Vietnam's National Assembly

One of the two independent candidates who secured seats in the National Assembly is the CEO of Tasco Joint-Stock Company – one of the biggest ...

E-tags to speed up expressway toll collection

Vehicle owners will have the option of paying for expressway fees without stopping when the Electronic Toll ...
 
go to top