E-tags to speed up expressway toll collection

By VGP, Dam Tuan   May 17, 2016 | 09:35 am GMT+7

Vehicle owners will have the option of paying for expressway fees without stopping when the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system is launched in June using E-tags stuck on their windshields.

A training on installing E-tags and opening ETC accounts has been organized for 37 motor vehicle testing centers this week in the north by TASCO JSC, VETC Vietnam JSC and Vietnam Register. 

e-tags-to-speed-up-expressway-toll-collection

Toll booths on expressways will apply the ETC system so drivers can pass through without stopping. Photo by FinancePlus

Vehicle owners will be able to access this new technology by sticking E-tags in their windshields and opening ETC accounts. The ETC accounts link to an E-tag in a driver's vehicle and can be topped up to pay for using expressways without having to stop at the toll booths.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong said the ministry is trying to ensure the system is available at 50 percent of toll booths nationwide by June 1.

