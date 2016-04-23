The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Don't get lost: Saigon rerouts roads, moves traffic lights around jammed airport
It's the city's latest move to clear up traffic around Tan Son Nhat Airport after overpasses did little to improve the situation.
Going underground: Saigon plans $250 million metro link to Tan Son Nhat airport
If approved, the metro line could open in eight years time.
Vietnam confiscates 94 pistols smuggled from Czech
Authorities dismiss rumors that the consignment was meant for Singaporean police but sent to Vietnam by mistake.
November 03, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Air passenger traffic in Vietnam soars amid crowded airports
Airport expansion plans for two major airports are still pending approval.
August 30, 2016 | 06:37 am GMT+7
Hundreds of Saigon trees die with chemical traces
Authorities have detected chemical traces on dead trees around Tan Son Nhat Airport and other sites in Saigon.
April 23, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
