VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag study
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New study shows it's possible to sweat blood

A rare condition called hematohidrosis causes people to sweat blood, says a new study.

Seagrass on decline, jeopardizing human, coral health: study

The seagrass is believed to combat bacteria but seagrass meadows are declining.

Sex exists to avoid disease, study shows

Why does sex exist?
December 21, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7
 
go to top