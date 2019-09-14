Social media time falls for second year in a row

An user logs into the Facebook app on a smartphone. Photo by Shutterstock/Chinnapong.

A recent report by U.K.-based market research firm GlobalWebIndex showed that Vietnamese used social media for 143 minutes a day, the same as the global average.

It had reduced by three minutes last year after rising steadily period from 107 minutes in 2012 to 156 minutes in 2017.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines topped at 241 minutes a day, followed by Indonesia (195), Malaysia (181 minutes) and Thailand (171 minutes).

A report by another U.K. research firm, We Are Social, earlier this year said a Vietnamese spends on average six hours and 42 minutes a day on the Internet, with Facebook being the most popular social media website.

Sixty four percent of the country’s population are active mobile internet users, it added.

Social media is also a shopping channel for Vietnamese. 55 percent of Vietnamese online shoppers choose social networks over e-commerce platforms to buy fashion products as asking for product information via chat is easier, according to a survey released earlier this month by Ho Chi Minh City-based market research firm Q&Me.

Seventy percent of Vietnamese using chat apps for online shopping do so on Facebook Messenger, and this rate has increased by 23 percentage points since 2016, the survey, Q&Me said in another report released January.