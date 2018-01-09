VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag snatching
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese men jailed for snatching phone from foreign tourist

The court said the act had given Vietnam and its people a bad reputation.

Captain Sidewalk offers to reimburse Indian couple robbed in Saigon

Saigon authorities are quick to act on foreigners' complaints, but local people don't always receive that level of ...
 
go to top