Saigon police hunting man who snatched necklace from Russian diplomat

Police in Ho Chi Minh City said on Thursday that they are looking for a man who was caught on camera snatching a gold chain from a Russian diplomat on the city sidewalk.

Dmitrii Alekseev, the officer from the Russian Consulate General, was robbed when he was walking with a friend on the sidewalk of Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street in District 3 on the way to his office on February 17, according to his report.

A man wearing a face mask drove a motorbike onto the sidewalk and grasped the chain from his neck, according to CCTV camera footage provided by the consulate.

Police are sharing the incident for the first time, saying they have yet to find the suspect after two months. The man was using a fake license plate, they said.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest metropolis, is a top destination for foreigners in the country. But street crimes remain a concern to both locals and visitors. The city welcomed 3.2 million foreign visitors in the first five months of 2018.