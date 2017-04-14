The most read Vietnamese newspaper
sidewalk campaign
HCMC transforms downtown parking lot into flower garden
The lot behind the iconic Opera House in the city center was closed late last year as part of the sidewalk cleanup campaign.
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite
Cars and eateries are back two months after the man spearheading the cleanup campaign was asked to step aside.
Finding a new home for Saigon’s street vendors
The city is trying to rehome the food vendors who have been evicted by District 1's sidewalk campaign.
August 20, 2017 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Captain Sidewalk claims new victim in Saigon
Mayor Doan Ngoc Hai says a district department that has been managing a parking lot in the city heart has overstepped the mark.
August 17, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Show must go on: Saigon's Bui Vien Street stays open under construction rubble
Vendors are trying to cover up the construction mess to stop visitors from turning away.
June 22, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Back to business: How Saigon's sidewalk revolution has lost its way
The man who led the campaign said it failed because officials were afraid of conflicts.
May 27, 2017 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Stop and stare: the story behind Hanoi's vendors from above
Loes Heerink returned to take more pictures of vendors and found things had changed.
April 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7