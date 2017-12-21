Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite

|
Four cars parked on the sidewalk of Hoang Sa Street in District 1. Many signs for eateries have also reappeared. Doan Ngoc Hai, the district’s vice chairman, started the cleanup campaign in January hoping to return the sidewalks to pedestrians. His daily patrols had a significant impact, but he was asked to step aside in October when the district set up a new reactive task force that will only take action if complaints are made.
Four cars, including two diplomatic vehicles, were parked on the sidewalk in front of a hotel in District 1 the entire morning. On a good day during the cleanup campaign, they would have been towed away and fined.
Cars parked in authorized spaces on a road in District 1, except for the blue-plated government car belonging to the city's public order team. Locals said the campaign has become much softer and violators only receive verbal warnings.
Motorbikes take over the sidewalk outside a coffee shop on Hoang Sa Street.
Cars park outside the city’s Stock Exchange. Hai was praised for being strict with these cars, whether they belonged to rich businessmen or a government agency, but the vendors he kicked off the streets were not impressed.
Officials from the new cleanup task force are now rarely seen on the street.
The new task force only works until 9 p.m., so this restaurant on Nguyen Trung Truc Street has spread back out onto the sidewalk.
Another eatery takes on the corner of Nguyen Cong Tru and Pasteur.
At the height of his campaign, Hai ordered police in charge of the Mong Bridge to make sure food vendors did not invade public space.
Tran Quang Khai Street. The city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said last month that “it’s inhumane to push poor vendors away from the sidewalk”, suggesting that the cleanup campaign needs a more subtle approach.