Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite

Four cars parked on the sidewalk of Hoang Sa Street in District 1. Many signs for eateries have also reappeared. Doan Ngoc Hai, the district’s vice chairman, started the cleanup campaign in January hoping to return the sidewalks to pedestrians. His daily patrols had a significant impact, but he was asked to step aside in October when the district set up a new reactive task force that will only take action if complaints are made.