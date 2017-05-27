A restaurant puts out 10 tables onto the sidewalk, ready to welcome its evening diners. They arrive quickly and soon the place is packed, with empty beer cans scattering the ground.

Many pedestrians have to step into the street in order to pass, just as they had to before the city's sidewalk revolution.

The restaurant, which is 200 meters from a police station in District 1, was fined VND2.5 million three months ago for encroaching on the sidewalk, and all its chairs and umbrellas were seized.

“Officials have loosened up on inspections, so we're taking a risk,” a waiter said.