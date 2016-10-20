VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag security cameras
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's former capital to install security cameras across entire city

Public security in Hue and the city's sidewalks will be under the watchful eye of the new network.

Saigon hooks up first CCTV surveillance center

Eyes in the sky will be keeping watch over the city and its citizens from the new center.

Survey finds 76 pct of Vietnam's security cameras hackable

Most users rely on default passwords and leave remote access options on.
October 20, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
 
go to top