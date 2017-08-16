VnExpress International
Vietnam's former capital to install security cameras across entire city

By Vo Thanh   August 16, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7

Public security in Hue and the city's sidewalks will be under the watchful eye of the new network.

Authorities in the central city of Hue on Tuesday unveiled a plan to install security cameras across the city to assist with urban management.

The city's main roads, hotspots for sidewalk encroachment and large markets such as Dong Ba and An Cuu will be the first to be equipped with security cameras using public money. Cameras for smaller roads and alleys will be funded by local people and private companies.

vietnams-former-capital-to-install-security-cameras-across-entire-city

Hue's new cameras will help improve the city's urban management. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

“To start with, we will take advantage of existing trees and power pylons to install the cameras,” said Nguyen Van Thanh, the city's chairman.

The system will be connected via wi-fi or cables to operating centers, which will be located in the city's public administration center, police headquarters and urban management department.

“The city has tasked its Department of Urban Management with installing the cameras, but we have yet to determine a specific timeframe for the project,” Thanh said.

Hue had previously tasked the city's police department with setting up a security camera network, and the city's Kim Long Ward has also piloted the installation of locally funded security cameras on its main roads. Both projects have proven a success in maintaining security and public order as well as reducing sidewalk encroachments.

vietnams-former-capital-to-install-security-cameras-across-entire-city-1

Nguyen Hoang Street was equipped with security cameras four months ago. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

Last year, the central city of Da Nang approved a plan to install hundreds of new security cameras across the city to help combat crime and maintain public order. Installation of the state-funded camera system is expected to be completed this year.

Saigon also decided to expand its camera network to cover more crime hotspots last year after the original cameras helped police bust a large number of drug-related crimes.

