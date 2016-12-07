saigon-hooks-up-first-cctv-surveillance-center

A public security center has been opened in Ho Chi Minh City connecting a series of surveillance cameras to a main hub.

The center can receive information from 240 cameras that have been integrated with digital maps and installed at crime hotspots across 15 wards in District 5. The center will allow authorities to react immediately should any incidents arise and store footage to be used as evidence of any wrongdoing.

Images from security cameras are sent to the center. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Huynh Cach Mang, the vice chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, said: “Centers like this will play a vital role in ensuring security and social order in the city.”

In 2017, the center will connect and process information from an additional 1,000 cameras from other districts.

The center will be assessed after a year and based on the results authorities will decide whether to open more centers across the city.

