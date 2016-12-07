VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon hooks up first CCTV surveillance center

By Quoc Thang   December 7, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Eyes in the sky will be keeping watch over the city and its citizens from the new center.

A public security center has been opened in Ho Chi Minh City connecting a series of surveillance cameras to a main hub.

The center can receive information from 240 cameras that have been integrated with digital maps and installed at crime hotspots across 15 wards in District 5. The center will allow authorities to react immediately should any incidents arise and store footage to be used as evidence of any wrongdoing.

saigon-hooks-up-first-cctv-surveillance-center

Images from security cameras are sent to the center. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

Huynh Cach Mang, the vice chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, said: “Centers like this will play a vital role in ensuring security and social order in the city.”

In 2017, the center will connect and process information from an additional 1,000 cameras from other districts.

The center will be assessed after a year and based on the results authorities will decide whether to open more centers across the city.

Related news:

Saigon plans more crime-busting surveillance cameras

Survey finds 76 pct of Vietnam's security cameras hackable

Tags: security cameras security center
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top