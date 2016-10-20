VnExpress International
Survey finds 76 pct of Vietnam's security cameras hackable

By Bui Hong Nhung   October 20, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
Many security cameras in Vietnam are prone to hackers. Photo by AFP

Most users rely on default passwords and leave remote access options on.

Three quarters of Vietnam's private security cameras employ default usernames and passwords, inviting hackers to take them over.

BKAV, Vietnam’s leading cyber security center, reported the figure as a result of a survey conducted in the third quarter of 2016.

“Security cameras with default account settings invite hackers to access the devices and track users,” BKAV said.

The company explained that the majority of Vietnam's security cameras are vulnerable to hackers since many manufacturers and service providers never bother to advise their customers to create custom passwords.

The securigy firm suggested users also turn off features that allow remote access to their camera feeds.

The BKAV survey also revealed that about 7,000 new mobile phone malware programs get distributed each day around the world. The malicious lines of code get hidden in downloadable games and applications by hackers hoping to steal mobile user information like contacts, text messages, photos and even banking details.

Users often find it difficult to detect the code since their phones continue operating normally even after they've been compromised.

BKAV advised its users to be cautious about installing any new application and equip their phones with antivirus software.

