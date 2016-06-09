VnExpress International
Tag savesteph
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Inglis aims for mat return after Vietnam bike crash

British judo star Stephanie Inglis had suffered serious head injuries after a motorbike crash in Vietnam.

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam raring to leave hospital

'I’m feeling good – nearly back to normal.' 

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam is on her way home

Commonwealth judo silver medalist Stephanie Inglis, who has been recovering from severe head injuries after a motorbike accident in Ha Long, is returning to Scotland.
June 13, 2016 | 06:07 pm GMT+7

Scottish judo medalist injured in Vietnam shows more signs of recovery

Commonwealth judo silver medalist Stephanie Inglis, who suffered severe head injuries in a motorbike accident in Ha Long, has been able to move her legs by herself, said a post on ...
June 09, 2016 | 11:55 am GMT+7
 
